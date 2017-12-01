More Politics News

UK woman Trump accidentally tweeted awaits apology

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 06:05 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

LONDON

A woman from the south coast of England is awaiting an apology from U.S. President Donald Trump after he accidentally tweeted to her account while trying to get the attention of the British prime minister.

Trump initially sent a tweet condemning Britain's handling of Islamic terrorism to @theresamay, rather than the British leader, whose handle is @theresa_may.

Trump reached 41-year-old Theresa May Scrivener, a woman from Bognor who had six followers when the mistake occurred. She's since been bombarded by reporters and can't leave her house.

Scrivener told Britain's Press Association that she wanted to stay out of the debate between the UK leader and Trump — but says he should think before tweeting.

She says, "Our profiles are completely different. She runs the country, I'm a mum from Bognor."

