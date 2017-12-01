Ex-congressman could get time served at new sentencing

More Politics News

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017

ALEXANDRIA, Va.

A former congressman convicted nearly a decade ago on bribery charges is in line to receive a significantly reduced sentence.

A resentencing hearing is scheduled Friday in federal court for William Jefferson, a Louisiana Democrat.

He's served more than five years of a 13-year sentence on bribery-related charges. His case garnered national headlines in 2005 when a government sting resulted in $90,000 in cash being found in his freezer.

Last month, though, a judge tossed out seven of 10 conviction counts against Jefferson. And he said Jefferson was entitled to a new sentencing hearing on the remaining three counts.

The judge said a recent Supreme Court ruling changed what constitutes bribery under federal law.

Prosecutors are recommending his sentence be reduced to time served.

