Records: Dem New Mexico gov candidate late on property taxes

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 02:47 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

Records show Jeff Apodaca, a Democrat running for New Mexico governor, failed to pay his property taxes in Santa Fe County for eight consecutive years.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports records show Apodaca accumulated nearly $15,300 in back taxes that didn't get paid until he sold the vacant lot in Las Campanas last year.

Documents also show the former media industry executive acquired the 2.68-acre parcel in 2004 and racked up a number of liens for delinquent subdivision assessments and fees and unpaid utilities.

Apodaca spokesman Eric Martinez says the unpaid property taxes came amid a dispute over the value of the land.

Apodaca says he's running for governor of New Mexico to turn the state around from years of mismanagement.

