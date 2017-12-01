Albuquerque Mayor-elect Tim Keller, center, speaks outside of City Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, during a press conference about the future of the police department in Albuquerque, N.M. Keller named a team that will oversee the transition of law enforcement in New Mexico's largest city as he prepares to take office.
Democrat Tim Keller set to take helm as Albuquerque mayor

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 02:42 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Democrat Tim Keller is set to take over New Mexico's largest city as Albuquerque's mayor amid rising crime and a struggling economy.

The former New Mexico state auditor takes the helm on Friday and promises to immediately make changes to Albuquerque's troubled police department.

Keller has already made appointments including tapping a former Rio Rancho Police Chief Mike Geier as Albuquerque's interim chief.

Keller held a private swearing-in ceremony on Thursday and takes office on Friday.

He will hold a public swearing-in ceremony Friday evening.

Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry did not seek re-election after eight years in office.

