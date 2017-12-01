More Politics News

US Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon to be honored for town halls

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 02:18 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PORTLAND, Ore.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon will receive an award for hosting the most town halls of any U.S. senator this year.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Wyden will have held 80 town halls this year after he completes two scheduled for this weekend. He will be awarded on Sunday by the Town Hall Project, an organization that encourages face-to-face meetings between members of Congress and constituents.

Wyden pledged to hold a town hall in every Oregon county every year when he was campaigning for the Senate in 1996. He was elected that year, and since then, has held 860 meetings with his constituents.

Wyden said he is honored to receive the award.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

    President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump continued the annual tradition of lighting the National Christmas Tree on Nov. 30.

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree 2:07

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress
Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

View More Video