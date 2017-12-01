More Politics News

Governor's budget restores funds to health, family services

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 01:22 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

CASPER, Wyo.

Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead wants to increase spending on health and family services, saying that cuts made to withstand the economic downturn are hurting those agencies' ability to deliver services.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Mead presented his budget Thursday morning.

The governor recommended state lawmakers boost spending for the Department of Family Services so the agency can renew contracts with the two tribes on the Wind River Reservation.

He also called to increase the Department of Health's budget by $48 million and argued against a request to eliminate spending on immunizations. The Legislature asked agencies to propose cuts but Mead said some department suggestions went too far, such as allowing the Department of Health to privatize a state-run assisted living facility and nursing home.

Lawmakers convene in February.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

    President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump continued the annual tradition of lighting the National Christmas Tree on Nov. 30.

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree 2:07

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress
Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

View More Video