Judge withdraws from case of Ohio man who plotted US attacks

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud. A federal judge has excused himself from the case of the Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. Judge James Graham filed the notice of recusal in federal court Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2017, without explanation in the case of defendant Mohamud. Mohamud pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism and making false statements to authorities. Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File AP Photo