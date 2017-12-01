FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud. A federal judge has excused himself from the case of the Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. Judge James Graham filed the notice of recusal in federal court Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2017, without explanation in the case of defendant Mohamud. Mohamud pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism and making false statements to authorities.
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud. A federal judge has excused himself from the case of the Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. Judge James Graham filed the notice of recusal in federal court Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2017, without explanation in the case of defendant Mohamud. Mohamud pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism and making false statements to authorities. Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File AP Photo
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud. A federal judge has excused himself from the case of the Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. Judge James Graham filed the notice of recusal in federal court Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2017, without explanation in the case of defendant Mohamud. Mohamud pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism and making false statements to authorities. Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Judge withdraws from case of Ohio man who plotted US attacks

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 12:51 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A federal judge has excused himself from the case of an Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S.

Judge James Graham filed the notice of recusal in federal court Wednesday without explanation in the case of defendant Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud (ab-dee-RAH'-mahn shayk moh-HAH'-mud).

Mohamud pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism and making false statements to authorities. He was set for sentencing Friday. A new date will be set by Judge Michael Watson.

Mohamud's attorney Sam Shamansky said Mohamud had confidence in Graham and has the same confidence in Watson to render a just sentence.

Prosecutors are seeking 23 years, saying Mohamud tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.

Mohamud is asking for leniency, saying he abandoned his attack plans.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

    President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump continued the annual tradition of lighting the National Christmas Tree on Nov. 30.

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree 2:07

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress
Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

View More Video