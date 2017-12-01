More Politics News

Tesla builds world's biggest battery in Australian Outback

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 12:23 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ADELAIDE, Australia

The world's biggest lithium-ion battery has plugged into an Australian state grid, delivering on a promise by Tesla Inc. chief executive Elon Musk.

Musk said he would build the 100-megawatt battery within 100 days of contracts for the project being signed at the end of September or hand it over to the South Australia state government for free.

South Australia Premier Jay Weatherill said Friday the battery had begun dispatching power to the state grid Thursday, providing 70 megawatts as temperatures rose above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit)

The official launch came a little over 60 days after the deal was signed. But crucially, it came on the first day of the Australian summer — the season when power usage soars due to use of air-conditioning.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

    President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump continued the annual tradition of lighting the National Christmas Tree on Nov. 30.

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree 2:07

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress
Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

View More Video