Venezuelan negotiations resume as financial pressures mount

FILE - In this May 20, 2017 file photo, Venezuelan state security forces detain a protester amid tear gas during a demonstration by opponents of President Nicolas Maduro blocking a major highway in Caracas, Venezuela. According to Human Rights Watch on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, state security forces systematically abused opposition protesters detained during months of deadly political unrest earlier this year, in what the rights group described as a level of repression “unseen in Venezuela in recent memory.” Fernando Llano, File AP Photo