Lawsuit: Police used stun gun on man without provocation

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 12:05 AM

CLEVELAND

A man accusing police in a Cleveland suburb of using a stun gun and pepper spray on him without provocation has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the officers and the city.

Thirty-six-year-old Lamar Wright's lawsuit filed Thursday says he stopped in a driveway in 2016 to use his cellphone when Euclid officers approached him, with guns drawn. The lawsuit says they illegally "stopped, searched and seized" Wright. It says one officer twisted Wright's arm and discharged his stun gun on him, and the other officer used pepper spray.

The complaint alleges the officers lied and falsely charged Wright. The charges, including resisting arrest, were dropped this year.

Euclid police and the city law department didn't immediately return calls for comment.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of damages.

