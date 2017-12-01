Police: Maine woman threatened dog walker with BB gun

More Politics News

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 12:04 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

A Maine woman is accused of threatening a dog walker with a BB gun.

Franklin County deputies responded to a report of a gun being brandished Tuesday in the town of Eustis and arrested 65-year-old Marcia Higgins.

Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. tells the Sun Journal that the woman accused the man of allowing his dog to get into bird feed tossed on the ground.

Higgins was taken Tuesday to the Franklin County jail and charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. Higgins, who was released on $300 cash bail on Wednesday, couldn't be immediately reached for comment. It was not known if she had a lawyer.

