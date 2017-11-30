More Politics News

Governor, mayor remember TV icon, Hawaii resident Jim Nabors

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 09:24 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 29 MINUTES AGO

HONOLULU

Hawaii leaders are saddened by the death of Jim Nabors, who played Gomer Pyle on TV's "The Andy Griffith Show."

Gov. David Ige says he grew up watching Nabors on TV. He says Hawaii is fortunate Nabors chose to make the state his home and contributed to the community in many ways.

Nabors died peacefully at his home in Honolulu on Thursday with his husband, Stan Cadwallader, at his side. He was 87.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says Nabors was a kind and generous man who entertained entire audiences of Americans with his portrayal of the beloved character Gomer Pyle.

Nabors became an instant success when he joined "The Andy Griffith Show" in the early 1960s. Nabors' operatic voice also made him a favorite in Las Vegas and other showplaces.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

    President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump continued the annual tradition of lighting the National Christmas Tree on Nov. 30.

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree 2:07

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress
Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

View More Video