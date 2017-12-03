EXCHANGE: Prairie not the only thing preserved at Midewin

In this Nov. 8, 2017 photo, Drew Ullberg, supervisory natural resources manager at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, walks past the entrance to a Joliet Arsenal bunker in Wilmington, Ill. Preservationists are saving more than prairie at Midewin. Even many of the ammunition bunkers left behind from the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant days will be kept as the U.S. Forest Service that oversees Midewin tells a story of the transition of the land through history. Herald-News via AP Eric Ginnard