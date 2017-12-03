EXCHANGE: Man moves on from drug court, starts business

In this Nov. 20, 2017 photo, Carlos Mosley poses in his garage with his DJ equipment, in Champaign, Ill. Mosley has had numerous run ins with the law involving drugs and alcohol but after 17 months of sobriety, the 40-year-old husband and father is about to graduate from Champaign County's drug court program, and is starting a DJ Business. The News-Gazette via AP Holly Hart