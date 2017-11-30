More Politics News

Legal fight over Evers' powers takes a turn with new filing

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 08:49 PM



MADISON, Wis.

The legal fight over state Superintendent Tony Evers' powers has taken a new legal twist.

Madison attorney Lester Pines filed a petition late Thursday in Dane County court asking a judge to block Gov. Scott Walker from interfering with Evers' power to enact state agency rules at the Department of Public Instruction which he runs.

The move comes as the conservative law firm the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty last week asked the state Supreme Court to take a case it's bringing alleging Evers is violating a state law Walker signed giving him oversight of all rule-making, including at DPI.

The latest filing means the battle over Evers' powers is before two courts, but the Supreme Court hasn't said whether it will take the case.

The court earlier this year said the governor doesn't have oversight powers over the superintendent.

