More Politics News

NYPD officer charged in narcotics sting

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 08:47 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

A New York Police Department counterterrorism officer has been arrested on charges he attempted to bring three kilograms of heroin into New York from New Jersey.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Reynaldo Lopez was arrested after agreeing with an undercover officer to bring in what he thought was heroin to the Bronx under the protection of an NYPD officer. The alleged incident happened on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old officer from Brooklyn is also accused of being involved in a counterfeit credit card operation and identity theft fraud.

Federal officials say Lopez was assigned to the Anti-Terrorism Unit in the Transit Bureau.

He's charged with attempted narcotics trafficking, access device fraud and other crimes.

Information on his lawyer wasn't immediately available.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

    House Speaker Paul Ryan said sexual harassment will not be tolerated in Congress, as Rep. Conyers and Sen. Franken are facing calls to resign for their behavior.

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress
Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

View More Video