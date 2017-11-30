The Latest: Baker wants Senate leader's spouse investigated

The Latest on a report that the Senate president's husband sexually assaulted and harassed several men (all times local):
6:30 p.m.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is calling for an immediate investigation into a report that the husband of Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg sexually assaulted and harassed several men, including some with business before the Legislature.
The Boston Globe reported Thursday it spoke with four men who said Bryon Hefner sexually assaulted and harassed them over the past few years.
Baker called the allegations "disturbing" and "distressing" and said he felt for those who described their experiences.
Baker stopped short of calling for Rosenberg's resignation.
Three of the men told the Globe that Hefner grabbed their genitals and one says Hefner kissed him against his will. The Globe said it found no evidence Rosenberg knew about the alleged assaults.
Hefner said in a statement to the Globe it was difficult to respond to allegations from unnamed individuals.
3:47 p.m.
Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg says he's taking seriously a report that his husband Bryon Hefner sexually assaulted and harassed several men, including some with business before the Legislature.
Rosenberg said in a statement this was the first time he was hearing about the claims and takes them seriously, although they don't involve Senate members or employees.
