Kansas widow sues sheriff, undersheriff over shooting death

The widow of an unarmed Kansas man killed last month during an encounter with Barber County deputies has sued the Barber County sheriff and his undersheriff.
Kristina Myers' filed a federal lawsuit Thursday alleging law enforcement officials used excessive force when they killed 42-year-old husband, Steven. He was shot by undersheriff Virgil Brewer at close range with a beanbag round on Oct. 6 in Sun City, Kansas.
The sheriff's office referred comment to the county attorney's office, which did not immediately return a phone message.
The lawsuit contends video shows Myers was standing with empty hands at his sides, and did not threaten officers or attempted to escape.
Video from a body camera captured Sheriff Lonnie Small saying, "Shot him with a beanbag round. Hadn't shot anybody with it yet."
