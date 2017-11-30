Residents claim regional jail is violating sanctuary law

An Oregon lawyer argues that a regional jail is violating a sanctuary state law by incarcerating detainees of immigration officials.
KOPB-FM reported Wednesday that a group of northern Oregon residents filed a lawsuit against Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facilities in July that claims that the jail is violating a state law which prohibits using public money, equipment or personnel to detected or apprehend people only for being in the country without legal permission.
Wilford Carey, the jail's attorney, argues that the facility simply houses detainees for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under a contract between the two and does not detect, detain or arrest anyone.
David Henretty, one of the plaintiff's lawyers, claims it is incarceration rather than housing.
The judge is expected to rule on the lawsuit before Christmas.
