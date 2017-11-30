Governor requests all flags at half-staff for late lawmaker

Gov. Dennis Daugaard is requesting that all flags in South Dakota be flown at half-staff to honor state Rep. Craig Tieszen on the day of his funeral.
The governor's office says that Tieszen's funeral will be held Monday in Rapid City. The 68-year-old Tieszen and his brother-in-law, 61-year-old Brent Moline, drowned in a kayaking accident last week off an island in the South Pacific.
Cook Islands police have said Tieszen and Moline were paddling kayaks at a reef Nov. 22 when both ran into difficulty toward its ocean side.
The men were attending a family wedding in the Cook Islands.
Daugaard's office says a public visitation for Moline will be held Sunday in Rapid City. The family will have a private funeral at a later time.
