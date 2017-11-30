More Politics News

Governor requests all flags at half-staff for late lawmaker

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 04:49 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

PIERRE, S.D.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard is requesting that all flags in South Dakota be flown at half-staff to honor state Rep. Craig Tieszen on the day of his funeral.

The governor's office says that Tieszen's funeral will be held Monday in Rapid City. The 68-year-old Tieszen and his brother-in-law, 61-year-old Brent Moline, drowned in a kayaking accident last week off an island in the South Pacific.

Cook Islands police have said Tieszen and Moline were paddling kayaks at a reef Nov. 22 when both ran into difficulty toward its ocean side.

The men were attending a family wedding in the Cook Islands.

Daugaard's office says a public visitation for Moline will be held Sunday in Rapid City. The family will have a private funeral at a later time.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

    House Speaker Paul Ryan said sexual harassment will not be tolerated in Congress, as Rep. Conyers and Sen. Franken are facing calls to resign for their behavior.

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress
Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

View More Video