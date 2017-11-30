Alabama man sentenced for fraud

An Alabama man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for stealing from two former employers and a non-profit group that supports the University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band.
U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town, in a news release, said U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced 33-year-old Randall Sho Woods on Thursday to two years and three months for wire and bank fraud.
Woods worked as a staff accountant for Ingram's Accounting & Financial Management Inc. of Tuscaloosa where he fraudulently charged more than $30,000 on corporate credit accounts for personal expenses. Town's office says while working at Birmingham-based State Traditions, Woods stole more than $150,000 and, while serving as treasurer of the band association, he stole more than $28,000 by writing checks payable to himself.
