Alabama man sentenced for fraud

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 04:43 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.

An Alabama man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for stealing from two former employers and a non-profit group that supports the University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band.

U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town, in a news release, said U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced 33-year-old Randall Sho Woods on Thursday to two years and three months for wire and bank fraud.

Woods worked as a staff accountant for Ingram's Accounting & Financial Management Inc. of Tuscaloosa where he fraudulently charged more than $30,000 on corporate credit accounts for personal expenses. Town's office says while working at Birmingham-based State Traditions, Woods stole more than $150,000 and, while serving as treasurer of the band association, he stole more than $28,000 by writing checks payable to himself.

