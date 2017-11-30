Michigan investigators hope to ID remains found in 1994

Law enforcement is working to identify a woman whose remains were found in northern Michigan woods more than 20 years ago.
The State Police have released forensic artists' renderings of the woman in the hopes that someone will recognize her from them.
Her remains had been in the woods in Alcona County for four years before a hunter discovered them in October 1994, according to State Police. The Alcona County Sheriff's Department and the State Police crime lab worked together to recover the remains.
Evidence of a skull fracture indicates the unidentified woman may have experienced trauma at or near the time of her death, authorities said.
Advancements in DNA technology have helped the cold-case investigation. The artists' renderings were created with the help of multiple types of technology.
A two-dimensional sketch was created with the help of anthropological landmarks on the skull. A 3-D scan of the skull helped an artist create a digital rendering of the woman. Another forensic artist created a 3D clay model of the skull.
The woman was likely 30 to 50 years old and approximately 4 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, according to Michigan State University anthropologists. She was likely Caucasian, but no ethnicity has been ruled out.
The University of North Texas Health Science Center for Human Identification helped add a full DNA profile for the woman to a the Combined DNA Index System police database and the national Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
