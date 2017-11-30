More Politics News

AP FACT CHECK: Scarborough staffer death not a "mystery"

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 01:48 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 12 MINUTES AGO

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

President Donald Trump asked via Twitter if NBC would fire political talk show host Joe Scarborough based on an "unsolved mystery" years ago in Florida.

Trump added, "Investigate!" in the Wednesday tweet.

It was an apparent reference to the death of Lori Klausutis, who worked in Scarborough's Fort Walton Beach congressional office.

THE FACTS:

The 2001 death was investigated after Klausutis was found dead in the office. It isn't considered a mystery.

An autopsy revealed that Klausutis had an undiagnosed heart condition and a coroner concluded she passed out and hit her head as she fell. The coroner said the head injury caused the death, but she wasn't struck by another person.

The death occurred a month after Scarborough announced he was leaving office. Scarborough was in Washington when Klausutis died.

___

Find AP Fact Checks at https://apnews.com/tag/APFactCheck

EDITOR'S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

    House Speaker Paul Ryan said sexual harassment will not be tolerated in Congress, as Rep. Conyers and Sen. Franken are facing calls to resign for their behavior.

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress
Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

View More Video