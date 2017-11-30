Health nominee Azar is no stranger to management controversy

In this Nov. 29, 2017 photo, Alex Azar, President Donald Trump's nominee to become Secretary of Health and Human Services, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Azar, nominated to take over the job of outgoing Health Secretary Tom Price, who resigned over his use of private jets, once defended a government official who spent public money on golf fees, steak dinners and Super Bowl tickets. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo