NY Gov. Cuomo vetoes effort to stop child psych center move

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vetoed legislation that would block plans to move a child psychiatric center to the campus of an adult mental health facility in Buffalo.
Opponents say the relocation will put children at risk by placing them near adults with significant mental illnesses.
Lawmakers voted unanimously earlier this year to halt the move and keep the child psychiatric center in suburban Buffalo a stand-alone facility.
Cuomo, a Democrat, vetoed the legislation Wednesday.
He said concerns about patient safety are meritless, noting that the children's facility will be separated from the adult hospital.
The state has already invested $5 million in the new building, which Cuomo said will provide state-of-the-art care.
One of the bill's main supporters, Democratic Assemblyman Michael Kearns, says lawmakers should override Cuomo's veto.
