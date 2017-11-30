More Politics News

Bob Brady to get primary challenge from Philly deputy mayor

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 01:21 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia's longtime U.S. Rep. Bob Brady is getting a challenge in next year's Democratic primary from Nina Ahmad, who is resigning her deputy mayor's post to run.

Ahmad revealed her candidacy Thursday, barely a week after unsealed federal court documents included an FBI agent saying there's reason to believe Brady unlawfully concealed a $90,000 campaign payment to get an opponent to quit a 2012 primary race.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the 58-year-old Ahmad says there isn't a progressive voice in Congress from the region and people are ready for a change.

The 72-year-old Brady's been in Congress since 1998 and has chaired the city's Democratic Party for three decades.

The FBI's obtained Brady's emails, although he's not been charged. Four others have pleaded guilty or been charged in the case.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

    House Speaker Paul Ryan said sexual harassment will not be tolerated in Congress, as Rep. Conyers and Sen. Franken are facing calls to resign for their behavior.

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress
Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

View More Video