Bob Brady to get primary challenge from Philly deputy mayor

Philadelphia's longtime U.S. Rep. Bob Brady is getting a challenge in next year's Democratic primary from Nina Ahmad, who is resigning her deputy mayor's post to run.
Ahmad revealed her candidacy Thursday, barely a week after unsealed federal court documents included an FBI agent saying there's reason to believe Brady unlawfully concealed a $90,000 campaign payment to get an opponent to quit a 2012 primary race.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the 58-year-old Ahmad says there isn't a progressive voice in Congress from the region and people are ready for a change.
The 72-year-old Brady's been in Congress since 1998 and has chaired the city's Democratic Party for three decades.
The FBI's obtained Brady's emails, although he's not been charged. Four others have pleaded guilty or been charged in the case.
