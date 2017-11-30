Phoenix, FAA propose plans to lessen aircraft noise

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2015. file photo, Steve Dreiseszun, a resident of the F.Q. Story historic district in Phoenix, holds a graphic of the increased noise brought on by airplanes flying along new flight paths out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The city of Phoenix and the Federation Aviation Administration said Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, they have come up with a plan aimed at resolving a flap over noisy takeoffs and landings that followed changes in flight procedures at the airport three years ago. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo