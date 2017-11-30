Man fatally shot by Border Patrol had grabbed agent's gun

Border Patrol officials say an agent saved his partner's life when he fatally shot a man in a remote area south of Tucson.
Tucson Sector chief agent Rodolfo Karisch said at a news conference Thursday that the man fought with an agent during his arrest, pulling his weapon from its holster.
Karisch says a second agent then discharged his weapon in the Wednesday shooting, killing the man.
The agent he fought with suffered minor injuries.
Authorities say the man was part of a group of Guatemalan nationals who entered the U.S. illegally.
Three in the group have been arrested.
Authorities are searching for others in the Baboquivari Mountain Range.
The Tohono O'odham Nation police, the FBI and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection are investigating the shooting.
