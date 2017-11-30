Project Veritas founder to speak near Middlebury College

The founder of a conservative nonprofit caught attempting to entice The Washington Post to report a false sex assault allegation against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is scheduled to speak at a hotel near Vermont's Middlebury College.
A spokesman for Project Veritas says founder James O'Keefe is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Middlebury Marriott Courtyard.
Project Veritas has used disguises and hidden cameras to uncover supposed liberal bias among journalists. In a story Monday, The Post described how a woman affiliated with Veritas told Post reporters Moore had impregnated her at age 15 and she had an abortion, all of which is false. O'Keefe mocked the newspaper's handling of the hoax Wednesday.
Middlebury College was the site of a rowdy protest in March against Charles Murray, who co-wrote a book discussing racial differences in intelligence.
