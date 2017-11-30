More Politics News

Body of retired police officer escorted back to Las Cruces

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 12:11 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M.

Law enforcement escorted the body of a retired New Mexico police officer in a procession that spanned five counties en route to its final resting place.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports retired Las Cruces Police Officer J.R. Stewart was returned to Las Cruces early Wednesday morning. Stewart was killed Monday night after being struck by a stolen vehicle fleeing police in a high-speed chase.

Stewart, who was riding a motorcycle when he was struck, was pronounced dead at MountainView Regional Medical Center. Las Cruces Police Department spokesman Dan Trujillo says officers then escorted Stewart's body to the Office of Medical Investigator in Albuquerque, where an autopsy was performed.

Trujillo says Stewart's body arrived back in Las Cruces around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and escorted to Baca's Funeral Chapel.

