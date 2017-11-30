The Latest: Police: Suspect in killing didn't know victims

The Latest on pedestrians struck by a truck (all times local):
10:10 a.m.
A Phoenix Police Department spokesman says a man accused of driving onto a sidewalk and intentionally striking a woman and a child, killing the woman, didn't know the victims and didn't live in the neighborhood where the incident occurred.
Sgt. Alan Pfohl also says police believe either impairment or mental health or both "may be a factor."
Pfohl says witnesses reported that 45-year-old Trent Ferree backed up his truck to strike the woman a second time Wednesday evening before witnesses dragged him from his pickup and held him for police.
Pfohl says investigators learned that Ferree earlier attempted to strike a couple also walking in the residential neighborhood but they were able to jump out of the way.
It's not immediately known whether Ferree has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
9:35 a.m.
