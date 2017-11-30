Police fight theft with holiday package pickups at station

A police department in a suburb north of Salt Lake City is attempting to thwart holiday package theft by allowing residents to use the station's address for deliveries.
The Woods Cross Police Department is operating the Santa Squad program through December where police will secure packages for safe pickup.
Packages sent to the department and directed to the Santa Squad can be picked up with matching IDs.
Police Chief Greg Butler told KUTV-TV that package thefts can be difficult to solve, so the department decided to take a different approach.
Police say officers can deliver packages to residents who are elderly or have special needs.
