North Dakota city proposes plan to address blighted homes

A city in west-central North Dakota is working to address blighted properties, also known as "zombie" homes, which were neglected after a devastating flood over five years ago.
The Minot Daily News reports the Minot City Council proposed during a Tuesday meeting to use $800,000 of a federal grant for an involuntary acquisition program to purchase blighted properties. The council also proposed using another $800,000 to create a small business revolving loan fund.
The plan re-allocates unused money from a 2012 Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery program.
The proposal would offer owners of blighted properties current value on their homes in the buyout. Landowners neighboring these properties could also purchase the adjacent lots.
The city council will seek public comment on the plan over a 30-day period.
