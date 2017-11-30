More Politics News

Maine sheriff denies soliciting employees for sex

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 12:21 PM

PORTLAND, Maine

A Maine sheriff says he "absolutely" denies allegations that he solicited two employees for sex and threatened to fire one who rebuffed him.

An attorney for Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant tells the Sun Journal that his client is not planning to step down and is eager to address the accusations with county commissioners.

Ray Cote, a spokesman for a union that represents deputy sheriffs, says he told the commission about the allegations in early November. He says the county commission is investigating the allegations.

Cote says he hopes Gallant will resign.

Gallant has acknowledged sending a lewd photo from his office, but his lawyer says no subordinates were involved.

Gallant has stepped down as president of the Maine Sheriff's Association, but is still serving as the Oxford County sheriff.

