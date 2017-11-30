More Politics News

Albanian opposition's payment to US lobbying probed

By LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

November 30, 2017 12:15 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

TIRANA, Albania

The Tirana prosecutor's office says it has started an investigation into money that Albania's main opposition center-right Democratic Party has used for lobbying in the United States.

A statement received Thursday said that prosecutors have asked the Democrats and the Central Election Commission to explain and show whether an allegedly informal payment of $675,000 (€570,000) through offshore-registered companies has been declared by the party.

Media have reported that in the spring, ahead of Albania's June parliamentary election, the opposition Democrats paid three lobbying companies in the United States to secure meetings and raise their voice with President Donald Trump's administration.

Democrats' leader Lulzim Basha insisted the party has declared everything correctly.

"The Democratic Party has nothing to hide," he said while speaking in Parliament Thursday. "Take it (the request for opening an investigation) to the prosecutor's office, take it to the FBI."

Albania's main political groupings have recently hired lobbyists in the U.S. ahead of general elections, seeking to secure support from the U.S. government, which is helpful in Albania, where pro-American feelings run high.

The Democrats suffered a landslide loss in a June vote, securing only 43 seats in the 140-seat parliament.

The Socialists won a clear majority with 74 seats.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

    House Speaker Paul Ryan said sexual harassment will not be tolerated in Congress, as Rep. Conyers and Sen. Franken are facing calls to resign for their behavior.

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress
Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

View More Video