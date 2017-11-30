More Politics News

Cyprus to help Lebanon build Mediterranean Sea rescue center

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 11:05 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NICOSIA, Cyprus

Cyprus' Defense Ministry says the island nation will help Lebanon build a search-and-rescue center for responding to emergencies off its Mediterranean Sea coastline.

A Defense Ministry statement says Cypriot officials will provide Lebanese authorities with training, technical know-how and financial assistance for the center.

The statement says the center will help boost cooperation between the countries on maritime security in the east Mediterranean.

The announcement was made Thursday after Defense Minister Christoforos Fokaides held talks in Cyprus' capital, Nicosia, with his Lebanese counterpart, Yaacoub Sarraf.

Cyprus supplies the Lebanese armed forces with small arms and ammunition.

The two ministers agreed to hold a three-way meeting with Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos in the first quarter of 2018.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

    House Speaker Paul Ryan said sexual harassment will not be tolerated in Congress, as Rep. Conyers and Sen. Franken are facing calls to resign for their behavior.

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress
Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

View More Video