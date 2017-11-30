Venezuela arrests 2 top oil officials in corruption probe

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, Venezuela's Minister of Petroleum and Mining Eulogio Del Pino speaks to journalists prior to the start of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria. Venezuelan authorities said Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, that they've arrested Del Pino in a widening corruption probe into the state-run oil industry. Ronald Zak, File AP Photo