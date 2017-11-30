More Politics News

Dapper looking turncoat testifies at Iran sanctions trial

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 10:21 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

The star witness in the Iran economic sanctions trial of a Turkish banker has arrived in a New York courtroom looking less like a prisoner and more like the gold trader he is.

Reza Zarrab (RAY'-zah ZA'-rahb) got a reprieve Thursday from the drab tan prisoner-style fashion he wore on his first day of testimony at the trial of Mehmet Hakan Atilla.

Zarrab previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy and other charges in the case.

On Wednesday, federal Judge Richard Berman questioned why Zarrab was in prison-like scrubs. A prosecutor said the clothing provided "context."

As court began Thursday, Zarrab credited his lawyers for his new look: a dark suit jacket and slacks.

He said he's in FBI custody now because of threats he received at a federal lockup in lower Manhattan.

