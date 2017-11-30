Former FIFA VP questioned in 2022 World Cup probe

FILE - In this April 27, 2010 file photo, Reynald Temarii of Tahiti, the president of Oceania's confederation, speaks at the welcoming ceremony for the FIFA World Cup Trophy on its one-day visit to Auckland, New Zealand. French police have questioned former FIFA vice president Reynald Temarii in their ongoing investigation of suspected corruption in the award of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. NZPA, David Rowland, File AP Photo