Officials: Man threatened to kill US Rep over net neutrality

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 09:19 AM

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Authorities say they've arrested and charged a man for threatening to kill a U.S. congressman and his family from upstate New York over net neutrality.

The U.S. District Attorney's Office says 28-year-old Patrick Angelo of Syracuse has been charged with threatening a federal official. Officials claim Angelo called the Washington D.C. office of Republican Rep. John Katko and left a voicemail where he threatened to kill Katko and his family if he didn't support net neutrality.

Katko represents New York's 24th District in the Syracuse area.

Angelo made an initial court appearance Wednesday. He is being held pending a detention hearing Friday. It could not immediately be determined if he had a lawyer.

A Katko spokeswoman says he appreciates the diligent work of federal and local officials.

