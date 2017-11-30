More Politics News

Police training academy seeks guidance on moldy facility

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 09:15 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

JOHNSTON, Iowa

The Iowa Law Enforcement Academy is seeking expert guidance on whether to fix its moldy facility or relocate.

The academy in Johnston trained more than 11,000 law enforcement personnel last year. It underwent a cleaning after tests in December 2015 showed high levels of mold.

The underlying causes of the mold have not been removed, however. Academy director Judy Bradshaw told The Des Moines Register the sources are the plumbing and HVAC systems.

The academy is seeking $10 million from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund, which is funded in part by Iowa gambling revenue.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

    House Speaker Paul Ryan said sexual harassment will not be tolerated in Congress, as Rep. Conyers and Sen. Franken are facing calls to resign for their behavior.

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress
Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

View More Video