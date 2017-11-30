Arizona Treasurer DeWit to leave state office for NASA post

Arizona State Treasurer Jeff DeWit will leave his statewide elective office to take a job in the administration of President Donald Trump.
Trump intends to nominate DeWit to be chief financial officer of NASA, according to the White House appointment list released late Wednesday. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate and DeWit confirmed to The Associated Press that he expects to remain as treasurer for several months as his confirmation proceeds.
DeWit served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer for Trump's presidential campaign last year and has a close relationship with the president.
DeWit is a first-term Republican and state law requires that the replacement appointed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey be of the same party.
DeWit previously said he would not run for a second term as treasurer. Announced candidates for the Republican nomination for the office include state Sen. Kimberly Yee and Tom Forese, an Arizona Corporation Commission member who won the seat in 2014 after serving in the Legislature. DeWit has endorsed Yee, but has a fractious relationship with Ducey.
He has been considering running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Jeff Flake, who decided last month not to run for re-election after polling showed his criticism of Trump and a changing Republican Party base made his race unwinnable.
DeWit would oversee the space agency's nearly $20 billion budget. Before running for state treasurer as a political newcomer in 2014, he was CEO of an investment company he founded and worked in financial futures trading. He is married and has three daughters.
