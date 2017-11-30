More Politics News

Governor decides to opt-in to FirstNet broadband plan

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he's decided to opt-in to the federal FirstNet plan to deliver a wireless broadband network to the state's public safety community.

A state commission recently recommended that Vermont join the federal contract with AT&T to build a broadband network for use by public safety agencies across the country.

Every U.S. state and territory must choose whether to opt in to the FirstNet contract with AT&T or come up with another way to build a first responder network. More than 30 states have chosen the FirstNet contract.

Scott, a Republican, said Wednesday he believes the plan will more quickly and sustainably provide the public safety community with the network it needs to continue its valuable service to Vermont.

