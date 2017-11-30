Protesters fill a main boulevard in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Thousands have protested in Romania's capital and other major cities against planned changes to the justice system they say will allow high-level corruption to go unpunished and a tax overhaul that could lead to lower wages.
On national holiday, Romanians plan to protest justice laws

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 07:07 AM

BUCHAREST, Romania

Romanians are planning to stage protests on the country's Dec. 1 national holiday to vent their anger at plans by the left-wing government to restructure the justice system, which some believe will make it harder to prosecute high-level corruption.

Mass protests have occurred around the country in recent weeks with fresh anger at the move, also criticized by the U.S State Department and Romanian magistrates.

The government says it wants to revamp the justice system to make it more independent. But others say that Romania's status as a functioning, pro-Western democracy is at stake.

Columnist Dan Tapalaga wrote Thursday the outcome of a clash between the government and protesters will determine "the long-term future of Romania: do we remain or leave the Western partnerships with the U.S. and the EU?"

