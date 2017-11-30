More Politics News

Oglala Sioux Tribe again looking for new police chief

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 07:03 AM

PINE RIDGE, S.D.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe is once again looking for a new police chief after the person it hired failed to show up for the job.

Grace Her Many Horses was expected to start her new job last week. She's a police captain on the Fort Berthold reservation in North Dakota.

Oglala law and order committee vice-chairwoman Lydia Bear Killer says the tribe decided to hire Her Many Horses because of her experience with securing grants, complying with federal regulations and hiring more officers on the Rosebud reservation. Her Many Horses submitted a letter of intent to take the job, went through interviews and a background check.

The Rapid City Journal says her reason for failing to report to her new job is not clear. She has not responded to messages seeking comment.

