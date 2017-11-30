More Politics News

McAuliffe: Metro reform report to be released next week

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 06:54 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says a report on reform proposals for the Washington-area's struggling public transit system will be publicly released next week.

The Washington Post says a formal rollout Tuesday will include documents explaining why former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood believes a smaller "reform board" can be created without amendments to an existing compact.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says amendments to the compact are needed first. The state's transportation secretary has also questioned the effectiveness of a smaller board.

The District, Maryland and Virginia subsidize the system's budget. Those jurisdictions all have to agree for Metro to get more money and make other changes.

The newspaper has obtained a copy of the report. It says LaHood wants Metro to get additional funding of $500 million a year.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

    House Speaker Paul Ryan said sexual harassment will not be tolerated in Congress, as Rep. Conyers and Sen. Franken are facing calls to resign for their behavior.

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress
Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

View More Video