Kuwait to host Gulf Cooperation Council meeting next week

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 06:16 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Oman's state news agency is reporting that the sultan has received a message from Kuwait's ruler that the Gulf Cooperation Council will meet next week in Kuwait City.

The report on Thursday is the first confirmation that Kuwait intends to host the GCC conference despite the ongoing diplomatic crisis with Qatar.

The report says the invitation was sent to Sultan Qaboos bin Said. It did not say whether Sultan Qaboos would attend the meeting, which is scheduled for Dec. 5 and 6.

The GCC has been torn apart by the monthslong diplomatic crisis pitting Qatar against GCC members Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The state-run Kuwait News Agency later reported an invitation had also been sent to Qatar's ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

