Britain's PM meets key Arab ally, amid Trump anti-Muslim row

In this photo released by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after being greeted by Riyadh Governor Faisal bin Bandar Al Saud on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. May traveled to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night to meet the kingdom's assertive crown prince, capping a day that saw her make a surprise visit to Iraq. Saudi Press Agency via AP)