Lebanese PM decries Hezbollah's involvement in region's wars

In this photo released by the Lebanese Government, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, center, meets with Prime Minister Saad Hariri, right, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, left, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Aoun launched consultations with the country's political leaders over the government's future in the wake of Prime Minister Saad Hariri's suspended resignation. Lebanese Government via AP Dalati Nohra