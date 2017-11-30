More Politics News

Civil rights lawyer tapped as Albuquerque's deputy attorney

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 03:00 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Albuquerque's mayor-elect has appointed a civil rights lawyer and immigrant rights advocate as deputy city attorney.

Tim Keller announced Wednesday that Oriana Sandoval will serve under the new role created by the mayor-elect as the city works their federal-court order reforms to reform its police department.

The Berkeley Law School and public policy school graduate recently worked as the executive director of the Center for Civic Policy in Albuquerque.

She's also worked with the UC Berkeley Labor Center to provide leadership development training to Latino immigrant grassroots organizers in California's Central Valley.

